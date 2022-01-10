Rubic (RBC) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and $325,084.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00059425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00086849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.96 or 0.07497205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,099.39 or 1.00168602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.