FOAM (FOAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,367.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $1,367.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005739 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

