Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,236,256 coins and its circulating supply is 78,515,224 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.