Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $76.82 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $76.82 million and $19.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005081 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00066538 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005786 BTC.
About Streamr
According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “
Buying and Selling Streamr
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
