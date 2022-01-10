Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $76.82 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $76.82 million and $19.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005786 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

