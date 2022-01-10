Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,772. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invacare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.