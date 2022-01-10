Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.02. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE USM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 96,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.