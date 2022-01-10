iMe Lab (LIME) Price Tops $0.0525 on Exchanges

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $424,630.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00088964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.16 or 0.07497254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.80 or 0.99907179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

