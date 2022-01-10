Phantasma Energy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $151,513.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $151,513.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 68,963,851 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

