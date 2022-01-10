MIB Coin (MIB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $758.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $616,491.95 and $758.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00123457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,672,031 coins and its circulating supply is 164,370,103 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.