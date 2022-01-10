Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.14

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $113,278.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00088964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.16 or 0.07497254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.80 or 0.99907179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

