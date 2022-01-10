Cat Token (CAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.51 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $56,225.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00310692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

