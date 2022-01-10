Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0588 on Top Exchanges (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Shadow Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadow Token has a market cap of $411,551.04 and $236.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.98 or 0.07486556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,943.99 or 0.99878522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Shadow Token Coin Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

