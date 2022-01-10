Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $182.07 million and $5.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010738 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 132,678,423 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

