Blank Wallet Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $10.73 million and $178,679.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.98 or 0.07486556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,943.99 or 0.99878522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

