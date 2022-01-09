Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Reaches $26.01 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $26.01 million and $3,137.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

