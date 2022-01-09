Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,305.40

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $83,305.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

