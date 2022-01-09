Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.75. 3,468,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,117. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 129,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

