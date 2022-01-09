ForTube Hits Market Capitalization of $38.67 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

