Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 809,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,131. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

