Swop (SWOP) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00011264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $10,208.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swop has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,891,682 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,660 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWOPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.