Crypton (CRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,576.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $52,576.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066798 BTC.

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,605,675 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

