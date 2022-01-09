USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $121.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00084349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.32 or 0.07495363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.36 or 0.99975892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

