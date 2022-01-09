Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.72 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $346,761.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066971 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,500,711 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

