$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.11 million, with estimates ranging from $229.74 million to $233.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

CSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -368.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.