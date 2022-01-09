CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $49.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the lowest is $48.84 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock remained flat at $$23.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 496,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

