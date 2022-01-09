CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post sales of $434.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.69 million. CDK Global posted sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

CDK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 552,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,636. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

