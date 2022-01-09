Centaur (CNTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $557,763.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $557,763.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

