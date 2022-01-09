Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post $22.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.76 billion and the lowest is $21.65 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $89.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.70 billion to $90.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.42 billion to $103.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

BAC traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,053,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,731,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

