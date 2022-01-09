Tutti Frutti Market Cap Hits $43,000.53 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $43,000.53 and approximately $2,234.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005850 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

