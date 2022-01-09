QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $90.99 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $278.17 or 0.00666642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

