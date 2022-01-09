Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $213,412.20 and approximately $389.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00212688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.28 or 0.00470398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00079037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,458,006 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

