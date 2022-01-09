-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Aspen Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,644. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

