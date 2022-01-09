Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $62,674.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

