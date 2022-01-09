DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.80 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.90 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $26.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK remained flat at $$15.11 during trading hours on Friday. 757,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,483. DermTech has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after acquiring an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,820,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,845,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

