Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,639. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

