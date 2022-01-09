ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0878 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $114,284.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.07502944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.70 or 1.00265036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 93,643,433 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.