Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,892.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.92 or 0.07542900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00313313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00900228 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00071288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00455377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00261557 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

