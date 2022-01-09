Dai (DAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $310.26 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.28 billion and $310.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007023 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,287,156,928 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

