CorionX (CORX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,998.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $288,052.62 and approximately $49,998.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00065574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005708 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,986,901 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CORXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.