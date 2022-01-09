Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.58 Million

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $362.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.75 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.92. 188,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,934. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.94. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

