$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,968.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $71.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,085.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,552.90. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

