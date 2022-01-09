$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

NYSE CVNA traded down $6.67 on Friday, hitting $184.71. 3,044,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.14. Carvana has a 12 month low of $184.38 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

