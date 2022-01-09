$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.33. The company had a trading volume of 587,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,367. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $323.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.