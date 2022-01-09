$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.33. The company had a trading volume of 587,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,367. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $196.77 and a twelve month high of $323.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

