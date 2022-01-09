Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $2.57 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00006132 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $81.51 million and approximately $779,278.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

