$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Renalytix AI posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $17.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 73,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,135. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $540.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

