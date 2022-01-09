Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0051

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and $34,274.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.19 or 0.07531073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071072 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.