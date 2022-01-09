$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.70.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. The stock had a trading volume of 668,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.31. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.