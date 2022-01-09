$190.65 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report sales of $190.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.70 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $769.83 million to $782.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

AVNS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 448,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after acquiring an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $10,327,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.