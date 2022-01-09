$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 1,417,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,416. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.