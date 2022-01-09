SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report sales of $169.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $179.10 million. SP Plus reported sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 67.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. 40,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

